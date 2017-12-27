Dear Santa: Keon Lewis
Dear Santa,
I was good All weekend I want a football uniform, football, grills, a head band, a iPhone x,9 santa fone case, a pit bit wacth, 2 earings, and a youtube camera. Love, Keon Lewis
MPS 2nd Grade
