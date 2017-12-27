Dear Santa: Jaston Stepney

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 3:13 am

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! My name is Jaston Stepney I’m 8 years old my school is manning primary school my grade is 3rd I have been good all year and what I want from Christmas is a card from walmart and I want a dirt bike I want it because it means a lot to me and I am good boy from Jaston Stepney.

Jaston Stepney