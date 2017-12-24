2017 Rewind: Reed appointed Clarendon magistrate judge

Last Updated: December 24, 2017 at 4:24 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: Manninglive.com will be looking at 20 of the most important stories in 2017, according to reader feedback and web traffic. Updates are provided, where available.

When manninglive.com announced in May that Manning High School graduate Monica E. Reed had been named the newest county magistrate judge, proud fellow Manning residents shared the story more than 2,000 times across various social media platforms.

Sen. Kevin Johnson, D-Manning, recommended Reed and Gov. Henry McMaster approved her for the post in April. She replaced Ric Thames, who resigned his commission in April. She will fill the remainder of his term through April 2018.

“I love to serve others,” Reed said. “As I reflect upon my hometown and what we offer our (residents), I realize there are many opportunities for myself and others like me to fulfill the needs of this community. I want to do my part as a resident and native of Manning and Clarendon County to positively influence the lives of others in our area.”

See the original story at manninglive.com/2017/05/17/reed-appointed-clarendon-county-magistrate-judge.