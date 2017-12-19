TV marathons and house hunting

Sometimes I think I’ve lost my mind, and it is because of TV. You’re thinking I lost my mind way before that. Now there are all sorts of TV marathons on. They play the same shows all day long. It is easy to get caught up in this if you like the shows.

I’ve complained about playing one-hour shows for 90 minutes. That gives the advertisers more time to sell us something. The marathon plays all the episodes of a TV show over a day or so.

Don’t get me wrong: If the “Twilight Zone” marathon comes on, I’m there. I have seen all the episodes. There is one thing about watching a marathon of shows. It really doesn’t matter how long it takes for one show to play. You are going to watch the show for several hours anyway.

I do get mad at myself for watching so much TV. A month ago, I was watching all the deadly women/murdering wives/crazy girl series. I watched that for about a week. The last time I watched those shows, I realized that I had been sitting on the couch for three hours and hadn’t gotten anything done. Three guys had been murdered, and now I had a profound distrust of some of my co-workers.

They all watched the murdering shows. Not sure if there were looking for ideas or not.

I’ve given up on the murdering shows and now I’m stuck on buying property.

Watching people buy a house does make you feel happy. Think how much fun it would be to buy a new house. Now I’m having fun watching shows about buying a lake house and beachfront property. I wish that I could have a big budget like all the people on TV. Where do these people get $450,000 to buy a lake house?

I’m about through with watching the house hunting shows. I’ve had all the fun of dreaming about a lakefront house. I don’t have a boat and the real bargains are an eight-hour drive from me. I don’t have time to clean up another house that seems to always need work. That’s the trouble with these shows: They make these second homes look so inviting.

It’s only a week until Christmas. Now the happy channel is playing all the Christmas movies ever made in marathon fashion. It’s okay because there is only one more week of those shows. I’ve gotten about enough of the happy holidays love stories, too.

I’m going to swear off of the marathon TV shows for the coming year. If I cut down on all my TV watching, I may be able to do something to earn enough money to get one of those lakefront houses that don’t cost $1 million.

Bobby Jonte is the president of the Bank of Greeleyville.