Saturday Spotlight: Firefighter 1 Narongsak “S.J.” Saengjunt

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is the 12th in a series of profiles that manninglive.com will be posting each week to highlight our first responders and dispatchers who keep Clarendon County a safe place to live. After each web posting, the piece will appear in the following Thursday’s Manning Times.

Narongsak “S.J.” Saengjunt graduated from Manning High School in 1999. He then received an associate’s degree in engineering graphics from Central Carolina Technical College. In September 2015, shortly before the 1,000-year-flood drowned areas of Clarendon County, he joined the Clarendon County Fire Department as a volunteer. He now holds the rank of Firefighter 1.

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO BE A FIRST RESPONDER?

After military service I wanted to continue to help and serve my community.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING THING ABOUT BEING A FIRST RESPONDER?

Working with other agencies and citizens as an effective team.

DESCCRIBE A MEMORABLE MOMENT DURING YOUR SERVICE.

During the flood in October 2015, I assisted Capt. (Michael) Cothran and Gene Morris with rescuing two people from a van that had gotten stranded in rapidly moving flood waters.

PLEASE TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAMILY.

I’ve been married for 14 years to my wife, Haley. We have three children: Isabella, 13; Kevin, 12; and Emily, 10.

