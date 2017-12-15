F.E. DuBose Top Student: Caitlin Timmons
by Submitted via Email | December 15, 2017 5:33 pm
East Clarendon High School senior Caitlin Timmons was named recently as the Top Student for the 1st Quarter of the 2017-18 school year at F.E. DuBose for Health Science III and Clinical Study.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.