SBMS Eagles fall to D.P. Cooper

The Scott’s Branch Middle School boys’ basketball team fell 43-38 to D.P. Cooper on Monday in Summerton. Randy Gispon led the team in scoring, with 15 points. Tariq Coard followed with eight points. Terrance Pusher had six points, while Tydarian Chandler had four points. Jimmy Weeks had three points and Shaheem Ballard had two points.