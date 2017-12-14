MJHS Monarchs fall to Chestnut Oaks
by Submitted via Email | December 14, 2017 9:51 am
The Manning Junior High School Monarchs basketball team fell Monday night 63-58 to Chestnut Oaks in Manning.
