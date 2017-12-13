Ragin-Champagne to take over as full District 1 superintendent

Barbara Ragin-Champagne, left, stands with one of Clarendon School District 1's star students during the District 1 Board of Trustees' meeting held in November. The board voted Nov. 30 to make Ragin-Champagne the permanent superintendent. She has served as interim since July 20, when Dr. Rose Wilder announced her retirement from the position.

Clarendon School District 1 has a new superintendent.

The district board offered the position on a permanent basis to interim Superintendent Barbara Ragin Champagne, who was appointed in July to replace outgoing Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder.

The board made the decision during a special meeting held Nov. 30, according to a news release.

“The board calls upon all citizens of Clarendon School District 1 to join us in welcoming Ms. Champagne as our superintendent,” said board Chairman Tony Junious. “Let us all work together for our children and our community.”

Prior to taking the position on an interim basis in July, Ragin-Champagne had served as the assistant superintendent of instruction and state and federal accountability since 2008.

Ragin-Champagne began her teaching career more than 36 years ago with Clarendon School District 1.

“We have observed Mrs. Ragin-Champagne in her role as an assistant superintendent, and the board is confident that she has the necessary qualifications and experience to serve in the position to which she is appointed,” Junious said in July after Ragin-Champagne took over from Wilder, who announced her retirement after more than 40 years in education, at least one-fourth of that with Clarendon School District 1.

Ragin-Champagne said in July that she is committed to the board’s mission “of absolute focus on student achievement; effective teaching practices; transparency of operations; fiscal accountability; and parent and community engagement.”

“What a remarkable privilege is is to continue to serve the students and citizenry of this historic school district in yet another capacity,” she said. “I am honored and humbled by the confidence the board has in my ability to continue the building on the outstanding legacy of my predecessor, Dr. Rose H. Wilder.”

Ragin-Champagne has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in teaching from Winthrop University. She also has a master’s degree in educational administration from Scranton University and recently complete all requirements for superintendency certification.

Se is an elder and clerk of session for Goodwill Presbyterian Church, recording clerk for New Harmony Presbytery and is completing course requirements to serve as a Presbyterian lay minister.

She is also a published author, with her book titled “A Taste of Living Water.”