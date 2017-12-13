GOP to hold Christmas Party on Dec. 14
by Submitted via Email | December 13, 2017 1:16 pm
Last Updated: December 8, 2017 at 12:24 am
The Clarendon County Republican Party will hold its annual Christmas Party at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 2116 Greeleyville Highway in Manning, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Dinner, prepared by ladies of the church, will be provided at 6:30 p.m. Donations are welcome. Mary Alice Hoyt will be the special guest for the evening, providing musical selections on her harp. There will also be door prizes.
Comment by Thom
December 13, 2017 at 14:45
Can we please see this add EVERY SINGLE DAY until the event actually happens?
