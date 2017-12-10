Scott’s Branch Middle defeats Timmonsville
by Staff (Office) | December 10, 2017 8:00 am
The Scott’s Branch Middle School Eagles defeated Timmonsville on Wednesday by a final score of 46-12. Tariq Coard led the Eagles in scoring with 13 points.
