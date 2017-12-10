Lady Saints defeat Jefferson Davis
by Submitted via Email | December 10, 2017 3:23 am
Last Updated: December 9, 2017 at 10:03 pm
The Clarendon Hall varsity Lady Saints picked up their first win of the season by defeating Jefferson Davis Academy 45-36 on Friday night. Mallory McIntosh led the Lady Saints with 16 points, six rebounds and eight steals. Whitney Avins added 15 points, while Sydney Wells chipped in seven points.
