Harvest Community School students pack 108 boxes for Operation Christmas Child

Last Updated: December 8, 2017 at 10:48 pm

Harvest Community School set a goal last month to pack 100 shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child. This worked out to two boxes per student, and the teachers worked with their classes in choosing what to put in the boxes. Students in the middle-school class came up with the idea to write verses on the inside of the boxes. They realized that the children receiving the boxes might not speak English, and they decided to focus on the two most common languages besides English – Spanish and Chinese. To make the boxes more personalized, they chose to hand write the verses themselves. The students put together more than 108 boxes. Father Denman Isgett from St. Matthias Episcopal Church blessed the shoe boxes before project organizer Ashlee McArthur picked them up for delivery.