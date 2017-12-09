Aiken County man charged with exploitation of a minor

South Carolina Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson announced Friday the arrest of Sean Lewis Zustak, 20, of North Augusta, on twenty-two charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Zustak. Investigators allege that Zustak distributed files of child pornography.

Zustak was arrested on Nov. 29. He is charged with 22 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.