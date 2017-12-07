MES student named one of Santee Electric Christmas Card winners
by Submitted by Reader | December 7, 2017 1:55 am
Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 9:59 pm
Manning Elementary School fifth-grade student Skylar Dymond, center, was chosen as one of the winners o the Santee Electric Cooperative Christmas Card Contest.
The contest was open to fourth- and fifth-grade students throughout 50 schools in the state. Both Skylar and her art teacher, Dana Sykes, left, received one of the Christmas cards that feature her art on it, along with a monetary prize. She is also shown here with a representative from SEC.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.