MES student named one of Santee Electric Christmas Card winners

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 9:59 pm

Manning Elementary School fifth-grade student Skylar Dymond, center, was chosen as one of the winners o the Santee Electric Cooperative Christmas Card Contest.

The contest was open to fourth- and fifth-grade students throughout 50 schools in the state. Both Skylar and her art teacher, Dana Sykes, left, received one of the Christmas cards that feature her art on it, along with a monetary prize. She is also shown here with a representative from SEC.