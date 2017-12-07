3 MHS students make Eastern Honor Band
by Submitted via Email | December 7, 2017 9:53 am
Three Manning High School students recently auditioned for the 2018 Eastern Honor Band, and school officials announced Wednesday that all three made the cut. Those selected include Nastajia Hamilton, Micheal Miller and Logan Mack.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.