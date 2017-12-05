New Zion pharmacist wins prestigious Bowl of Hygeia

Last Updated: December 5, 2017 at 2:34 am

A New Zion resident and pharmacist in Lake City has been named the 2017 recipient of the Bowl of Hygeia.

The South Carolina Pharmacy Association announced the choice of Terry Blackmon for the honor at its annual convention held in June.

“Blackmon has contributed to his community since graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) College of Pharmacy in 1980 and exemplifies outstanding practitioner services to his alma mater and his local community,” reads a release from the association. “He is the independent community pharmacist owner of The Medicine Cabinet.”

Blackmon was previously chosen as the association’s Pharmacy of the Year in 2005.

Established in 1958, the Bowl of Hygeia Award recognizes pharmacists who possess outstanding records of civic leadership in their communities and encourages pharmacists to take an active role in the affairs of their respective communities. The award is presented annually by participating state pharmacist associations, including those in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. In addition to service through their local, state, and national pharmacy associations,

award recipients have devoted their time, talent, and resources to a wide variety of causes and community service.

According to a release, Blackmon played an important role in the passage of the first immunization expansion legislation back in 2010. He also worked with PBM lobbyists to pass our Fair Audit legislation, mentors current and future pharmacists and serves the profession as a Board of Pharmacy member.

The Bowl of Hygeia is sponsored by the American Pharmacists Association Foundation, the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations, and the American Pharmacists Association, with support from Boehringer Ingelheim.

Blackmon currently serves as vice-chairman for the South Carolina Board of Pharmacy, and serves other industry and pharmacy organizations, including the American Pharmacists Association, the National Community Pharmacists Association, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, the MUSC Alumni Association, the Carolina Pharmacy Network, and the Pee Dee Pharmacy Association. He also serves on the Pharmacy Building Leadership Committee, MUSC and is a member of Kappa Psi and Phi Lambda Sigma Leadership Honor Society.