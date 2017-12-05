MJHS students mentor MECC students through new literacy program
Manning Junior High School has started the Monarch Mentors Reading Program in the 2017-18 school year.
The effort is a joint partnership between Manning Junior High School and Manning Early Childhood enter. MECC students are selected and paired with student mentors from the junior high school, specifically Junior Beta Club members.
The children and the mentors meet on the last Friday of each month. At that time, the Monarch Mentors read to and engage the children in literacy-based activities to help develop reading comprehension skills. Some of these activities include drawing; using graphic organizers; making flash cards for vocabulary; and using hand puppets to retell stories.
“Our desire is to provide students with yet another layer of academic support and guidance,” said MJHS guidance counselor Lisa Major. “We believe in doing the work to enhance and guide the next generation.”
