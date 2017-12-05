JV Lady Swampcats continue winning streak
by Robert Joseph Baker | December 5, 2017 7:25 pm
The junior varsity Lady Swampcats improved their record to 3-1 with their third consecutive win as they defeated Ben Lippen 27-21 on TUesday. Audrey Bennett led the JV Lady Swampcats with 15 points. Peyton DAvi shipped six points. This was the team’s first win at home after two wins on the road. The next game will be held Jan. 11 against Kings Academy of Forence.
