Greeleyville boy dedicating 8th birthday to other children in need

Last Updated: December 4, 2017 at 10:41 am

Dec. 10 will be a special day for Mark Williamson.

Not only will he be 8 years old on that day, but the Greeleyville resident will be giving back to his community in one of the most selfless ways possible.

“Everyone who knows Mark knows he has the biggest heart; he will go out of his way to open a door for a person,” said Linda Williamson, the Laurence Manning Academy student’s mother.

Mark has decided to use his birthday to help those less fortunate than himself.

“He is having a birthday party (at 2 p.m. Saturday) at Fayz on the Lake,” said Williamson. “He has asked everyone to bring an unwrapped gift for a child in need and no presents for him.”

williamson said her son’s idea came from a conversation about how there are “some kids who never get anything for either their birthday or Christmas.”

“We were talking about how close his birthday is to Christmas, and how some kids never get anything for either,” said Williamson. “I asked him if he would like to have a party that would help kids in need.”

Mark, she said, was excited and decided to forego any presents for himself. He even plans to use his own money to purchase a gift for the occasion.

None of this was a surprise to his mother.

“He is in first grade and has never once been in trouble at school. This boy loves tractors and to be on the farm with his dad. He also loves helping others.”