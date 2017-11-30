McLeod Health promotes former Clarendon interim administrator

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 11:24 pm

McLeod Health Clarendon announced Wednesday the promotion of Deborah D. Locklair to chief human resources officer.

Locklair most recently served as regional administrator for McLeod Health, with oversight of McLeod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Cheraw and McLeod Health Dillon.

Board certified as a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, she is also a senior vice president for the organization.

In this new role, Locklair’s responsibilities will include the management of compensation and benefits for McLeod Health employees; the Human Resources Information Systems; and providing leadership to the Recruiting, Employee Relations and Organizational Learning teams.

Locklair previously served as interim administrator for McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Health Cheraw. Prior to these positions, she served as the administrator for McLeod Health Dillon for 10 years.

Locklair began her career at McLeod in 1989 as a wocial worker and discharge planner for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. In 1992, she was named director of discharge planning, a position she held until 1994, when she assumed leadership as the Administrator of McLeod Health Darlington and vice president of McLeod Health.

In 2003, she became administrative chief of staff for McLeod President and Chief Executive Officer Rob Colones. In this position, she represented the office of the President of McLeod Health to both internal and external publics, as well as assisted in the review of correspondences, documents and contracts with outside organizations.

Locklair received her bachelor of science degree in health science from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. She also completed her master of education degree, specializing in counseling, from Francis Marion University. On a state level, Locklair serves on the Board of Trustees of the South Carolina Hospital Association and the Board of Directors for the South Carolina Office of Rural Health Board.

She also serves on a variety of healthcare leadership boards, including the South Carolina Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Vision Council for South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Healthy Outcomes Program.

In 2017, she was named vice-chairwoman of the Board of Directors for Healthy Learners. Locklair is a graduate of Leadership South Carolina, and has served on that board for four years.