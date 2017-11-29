Lady Saints fall to WA
by Submitted via Email | November 29, 2017 6:31 pm
The Clarendon Hall varsity girls’ basketball team fell to Williamsburg Academy by a score of 54-23 on Tuesday night. Mallory McIntosh led the Lady Saints with eight points and six rebounds. Whitney Avins and Sydney Wells had five points each.
