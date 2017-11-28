HopeHealth holds inaugural Golf Classic

Last Updated: November 28, 2017 at 12:15 pm

GRAYSON MARKLE / HOPEHEALTH HopeHealth CEO Carl Humphries takes a swing in the inaugural HopeHealth Golf Classic held Nov. 16 at the Wyboo Golf Club in Manning.

Nineteen teams vied for the win at the inaugural HopeHealth Golf Classic, which teed off Nov. 16 at Wyboo Golf Club.

The new tournament was played in three flights based on handicaps, with first place honors going to the Championship Flight of Lynn Owens, Richard Owens, Richard Genoble and Jon Weiss Jr.; the First flight of Lin Ham, Dee Evans, H.B. Buddin and Barry Hodge; and the Second Flight of Edward Frye, Dr. Reynald Garma, Mary Jantovsky and Tony Jantovsky.

Awards were also presented for men’s and women’s longest drive, which went to H.B. Buddin and Jaime Brabb, respectively. Likewise, awards were given for men’s and women’s hits closest to the pin, honors that went to J.C. Wallace and Mary Jantovsky, respectively.

All proceeds from the four-man, Captain’s choice tournament will benefit HopeHealth patients in need of specialty care and emergency assistance.

HopeHealth is a non-profit, federally qualified health center which provides quality and affordable healthcare services to individuals in Clarendon, Florence and Williamsburg counties.

To become a patient, call (803) 433-4124.

