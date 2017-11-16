Tell us what you’re thankful for
by Robert Joseph Baker | November 16, 2017 3:08 pm
The Manning Times’ Thanksgiving edition will feature “Blessings,” or commentary from readers about what you’re thankful for. All responses will also be posted on manninglive.com on Thanksgiving Day and the day after. Please email what you’re thankful for, along with a picture and your name, to editorial@manninglive.com.
Comment by Karen DeCosta
November 17, 2015 at 09:37
I am thankful for a God that is alive and living in me. He walks with me through each situation I encounter. He helps me be a good wife and mother. He helps me reach out to others daily to provide support and help for those in need. God has helped me with through the loss of my Dad and stepfather, the loss of three babies, and my husband’s fight with cancer, and now my mom’s memory loss. He is also faithful when I teach my Sunday School class or pray or speak in public. Recently He is helping me to confess worry and anxiety and trust Him in all situations. God is always faithful to me during hard situations or an easy day I know He is always with me. If there was no promise of heaven I would still serve Him with all my heart.
