Lady Saints defeat Dorchester Academy

The Clarendon Hall varsity volleyball team traveled to Dorchester Academy in St. George on Tuesday and picked up region victory 3-1 with game scores of 25-22 (L), 25-21, 25-20 and 25-20. Ava English led the Lady Saints with 20 service points and four aces. Mallory McIntosh added 18 points and five aces and Sara James ended with 17 points. The Lady Saints are now 5-5 on the season.