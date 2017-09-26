Gallery: Monarchs celebrate Homecoming
by Submitted via Facebook | September 26, 2017 6:29 am
Last Updated: September 25, 2017 at 9:40 pm
This is the first of several galleries manninglive.com will post for the Manning High School Homecoming festivities held Friday night on school grounds. Activities included more than 30 alumni classes tailgating, Class of 2000 graduate Jeffrey Lampkin singing the National Anthem and a cheer squad made of alumni cheerleaders. Photos provided by Larena Evers Powers.
