Nance recognized for service with CCFD

Last Updated: September 23, 2017 at 8:15 pm

Clarendon County Council recognized James Nance on Sept. 14 for five years as a firefighter with the County Fire Department. Nance is classified as a Firefighter II. He was presented with a certificate and a 10-year pin by Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart and Clarendon County Administrator David Epperson.