Utility trailer stolen from Bloomville Road home

Last Updated: September 18, 2017 at 11:02 pm

A black utility trailer with steel flooring and a flip gate valued at $3,500 was reportedly stolen from a home in the 4800 block of Bloomville Road between 6 p.m. Aug. 25 and 9:22 a.m. Aug. 26, according to reports from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.