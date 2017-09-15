Swamp cats improve to 3-0

The B-team Swampcats improved to 3-0 with a win over Orangeburg Prep Thursday night.

Brandon King had four rushing touchdowns 218 yards rushing and a tackle.

Chapell Brogdon had three tackles and one interception.

Ben Thomas led the Swampcats with four tackles, with two for loss as well as a blocked punt.

Landon Lasseigne had a fumble recovery. Hunter Reed recorded the games only sack. Bryson Watt converted on two PATs.

Brandt Reynolds and Jackson Brown both recorded three tackles a piece. Noah Tanner had one rushing touchdown and two tackles.

Nate Hawthorne had a two-point conversion reception.

The Swampcats play next Thursday at Wilson Hall.