Swamp cats improve to 3-0
by Staff Reports | September 15, 2017 9:14 am
The B-team Swampcats improved to 3-0 with a win over Orangeburg Prep Thursday night.
Brandon King had four rushing touchdowns 218 yards rushing and a tackle.
Chapell Brogdon had three tackles and one interception.
Ben Thomas led the Swampcats with four tackles, with two for loss as well as a blocked punt.
Landon Lasseigne had a fumble recovery. Hunter Reed recorded the games only sack. Bryson Watt converted on two PATs.
Brandt Reynolds and Jackson Brown both recorded three tackles a piece. Noah Tanner had one rushing touchdown and two tackles.
Nate Hawthorne had a two-point conversion reception.
The Swampcats play next Thursday at Wilson Hall.
comments » 1
Comment by PT
September 15, 2017 at 10:04
What was the score?
