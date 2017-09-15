Final: Monarchs
by Staff Reports | September 15, 2017 9:58 pm
The Manning High School Monarchs defeated South Florence on Friday night, bringing the team’s record to 5-0 on the season.
by Staff Reports | September 15, 2017 9:58 pm
The Manning High School Monarchs defeated South Florence on Friday night, bringing the team’s record to 5-0 on the season.
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.