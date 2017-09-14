County Council recognizes Donnie Feagin for 10 years of service

Clarendon County Council recognized Donnie Feagin on Thursday night for 10 years as a firefighter with the County Fire Department. Feagin is classified as a Firefighter III. He was presented with a certificate and a 10-year pin by Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart and Clarendon County Administrator David Epperson.