County Council recognizes Donnie Feagin for 10 years of service
by Robert Joseph Baker | September 14, 2017 6:12 pm
Clarendon County Council recognized Donnie Feagin on Thursday night for 10 years as a firefighter with the County Fire Department. Feagin is classified as a Firefighter III. He was presented with a certificate and a 10-year pin by Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart and Clarendon County Administrator David Epperson.
