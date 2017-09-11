More than 800 homes without power in Clarendon County
by Staff Reports | September 11, 2017 6:02 pm
Duke Energy and Santee Electric are reporting more than 800 homes without power in Clarendon County as of 6:01 p.m.
by Staff Reports | September 11, 2017 6:02 pm
Duke Energy and Santee Electric are reporting more than 800 homes without power in Clarendon County as of 6:01 p.m.
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.