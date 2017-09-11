McMaster: SC not out of the woods yet

Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday afternoon that residents are not in the clear yet, though the brunt of Tropical Storm Irma did not bring the threat officials previously thought it would.

“We’re very proud of how the citizens have responded to our urgings and warnings and information,” McMaster said. “This is a plan that went according to how it was devised. The hurricane gave us a little break by going slightly in another direction from what was planned, but it’s still a dangerous storm that still has a lot of danger out there.”

Clarendon County remains under a High Wind Warning through 2 a.m. Tuesday. Currently, about 150 homes are without power, down from about 700 at 1:27 p.m. Monday.