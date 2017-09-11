600 without power now in Clarendon County
by Staff Reports | September 11, 2017 1:28 pm
Santee Electric Cooperative is reporting about 556 homes without power as of 1:27 p.m. Monday, while Duke Energy is reporting about 80 homes without power in Clarendon County.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.