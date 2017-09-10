High Wind Warning issued for Clarendon County

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a High Wind Warning effective through 2 a.m. Tuesday for Clarendon County. Winds will increase overnight from northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Winds will continue Monday and Monday night from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing. Weak trees and tree limbs could be downed. Some trees could be uprooted in moist soils.