David Conyers Jr.
by Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel | September 10, 2017 6:59 pm
David Conyers Jr., husband of Tonia Dwyer Conyers, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter.
Born May 15, 1967, in Sumter, he was a son of Mattie Anderson Conyers and the late David Conyers Sr.
The family will receive friends at the home, 380 Corn Road in Sumter.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel.
