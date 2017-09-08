LMA Lady Swampcats defeat Thomas Sumter

The Laurence Manning Academy varsity girls tennis team defeated the Thomas Sumter Academy team on Thursday with a final match score of 6-3.

Mason Ham (LMA) led the way with a victory over Riley De Lavan (TSA) in two sets by a score of 6-2 and 6-2.

Peyton Arrants (TSA) defeated Carrie Rickenbaker (LMA) in a tie breaker 10-7 after spitting sets 6-4 and 6-3. Madison Ham (LMA) defeated Payton Houser (TSA) in two sets, 6-2 and 6-3. Eliza Davis (LMA) defeated Mary Lenoir Hoge (TSA) in a tie break 10-8 after spitting sets 6-2 and 1-6. Carley Tsukalas (LMA) defeated Brianna Rudd (TSA) 6-2 6 and -1. And, wrapping up singles, Katherine Burns (LMA) defeated Madeline Britton (TSA) 6-0 and 6-0.

Doubles had the team of Riley DeLevan and Peyton Arrants (TSA) defeating Madison Ham and Carley Tsukalas (LMA) by a score of 8-6. Carrie Rickenbaker and Katherine Burns (LMA) stretched out a win 8-7 with a tie breaker 10-8 over Payton Houser and Mary Lenoir Hoge of TSA. Wrapping up doubles was Brianna Rudd and Madeline Britton (TSA) defeating Laura Helen Johnson and Kayla Mack (LMA) by a score of 8-4.

Ultimately, LMA came away with the match victory over TSA 6-3.