Parker Allan Smith Grubb

Parker Allan Smith Grubb, 2, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital in Columbia.

He was the precious son of Brittany Anne Henline Grubb and Michael Allen Smith. Parker was full of life and on the go. His energy brought joy to everyone that knew him, especially his parents. As the youngest child, Parker was known as “The Man” to all of his siblings, family and friends. He enjoyed many activities especially being outdoors with his pet friends Bubba, Roscoe, Sarah, Boots and Pepper.

Survivors besides his parents include four brothers, Elijah McCoy, Hunter Grubb, Rylin Smith and Nickoli Smith; a sister, Nataleigh Grubb; a great-grandmother, Gramma DeeDee; a grandmother, Nana Gayle; his special grandparents, Nana Susie and Poppy Dean; his special aunts, Bobbie and her husband, Chris, and Tina and her husband, Jimmy; several other aunts, uncles and cousins; his special family friends, Becky Elmore, Jimmy Parrish, Tina Brovan, Granny and Pawpaw, Grandma Mary and Grandpa David, and the staff of Aunt Susan’s Playschool.

He was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, Papa George.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, m at Bethesda Church of God, with the Rev. H. Albert Sims officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park cemetery immediately following the service.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at Bethesda Church of God.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to their family at Physicians Health and Injury and nurse Sally Wolf at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital and to Dr. Teresa Buschor.

Parker’s family finds comfort in Psalms 139: 13-16, and their hope is that you will do the same.

