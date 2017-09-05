AG joins Texas, other states in dropping DACA lawsuit

South Carolina Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson applauded President Donald Trump’s announcement today to “uphold the Constitution and give Congress time to decide how best to handle so-called ‘Dreamers,’ children and teens who were brought into this country illegally by their parents,” he said in a statement.

“This is a victory for the rule of law and the Constitution,” Wilson said. “The Constitution gives the power to pass laws to Congress, not the president. Now Congress can consider how best to address this issue.”

Trump announced Tuesday that he’s rescinding DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — but is giving Congress six months to pass a legal solution. Wilson was one of 10 state attorneys general plus one state’s governor who were ready to go to court to challenge the constitutionality of the DACA executive order.

With the president’s action, there is now no need for a lawsuit. With Wilson’s participation, a federal Court of Appeals had already temporarily blocked Obama’s executive order on other immigration policies.

“As attorney general I took an oath to uphold the Constitution, so I had a sworn duty to stand against this unconstitutional overreach by President Obama,” Wilson said. “It’s Congress’s job to pass laws and President Trump’s action puts this decision back where it belongs. I would not challenge any legislation Congress passes, as long as it’s consistent with the Constitution.”