Company recalls peroxide bottles due to fire, burn hazards

Last Updated: September 4, 2017 at 5:40 pm

Nutrilife has issued a voluntary recall of select bottles of hydrogen peroxide due to possible fire and burn hazards.

The one-gallon (four-liter) bottles of the 29 percent hydrogen peroxide mixture have bottle caps that do not vent properly, which can allow pressure to build up in the bottle and cause it to expand and rupture, posing fire and burn problems, the company states in a release.

The recall was issued last week for the product, which is used as a source of oxygen for water, a preservative for fresh cut flowers, and to keep unwanted nutrient residuals clear in reservoirs, drippers and dripper lines.

The Nutrilife logo, H202, Liquid 29% and “An Oxygen Dest for Water” are printed on the front label. Open and closing instructions are printed on the bottle caps with indented lettering.

Bottles may be returned for a refund by calling (603) 996-6609 or (250) 300-9455. Consumers may also email nutrilifeproductrecall@gmail.com.