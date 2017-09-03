Tractor Supply to hold pet supply drive during Pet Appreciation Week

If your back yard is home to a pet pig, dog, cat or goat, mark your calendar.

The Manning Tractor Supply is welcoming all leashed, friendly animals to visit the store from Sept. 13-17 during Pet Appreciation Week.

“Pet Appreciation Week is our time to meet and celebrate every pet you could imagine finding out here,” said Manning Tractor Supply manager Celina Meyers. “We look forward to greeting your family pets at the store, and, on Saturday, we hope to help some families take home an adoptable animal from one of our community rescues.”

Pet Appreciation Week, the retailer’s biggest pet food and supply sale of the year, will kick off with a pet supply drive to support local pet and animal groups that partner with the store. From Sept. 13-17, customers can drop off new, sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to local rescues and shelters in the community.

“Our local animal rescues are most successful when the community rallies behind them and this year we have the ability to make a major impact,” said Meyers. “After all, Pet Appreciation Week is about celebrating all of our community’s pets and animals, and that includes the ones living in our local shelters.”

The store will also host a Pet Appreciation Week community event Sept. 16 featuring pet adoptions, demonstrations on pet nutrition and a free Greenies dental dog treat for customers while supplies last.

Forgotten Tails Rescue and the Clarendon County 4-H Program will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

Pet Appreciation Week, an annual celebration of animals and the families who care for them, is open to the public and leashed pets.

For more information, call (803) 433-5565.