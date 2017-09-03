Manning man killed in Panola Road wreck

A 38-year-old Manning man was killed Sunday morning in a one-vehicle wreck on Panola Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones said the man was driving a 2013 Dodge Journey SUV about 4:30 a.m. southbound on Panola Road when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned several times and hit several trees.

“The driver was entrapped and died on scene,” Jones said. “He was wearing a seat belt.”

The Coroner’s Office has not yet released the man’s identity.