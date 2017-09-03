CCTC receives $20K grant from Caterpillar Foundation

Last Updated: September 2, 2017 at 8:07 pm

Freshman advisors Sara Neil, Kayla Bird and Lakesha McMillian spend their days working with first-time freshman at Central Carolina Technical College's Freshman Focus Center. The college received a $20,000 grant from the Caterpillar Foundation that it will use to help fund the center.

Central Carolina Technical College freshmen will experience expanded services, all thanks to a $20,000 grant awarded by the Caterpillar Foundation. The funds will be used specifically for the college’s Freshman Focus Center, which provides first-time freshmen resources to enhance their overall learning experience.

Founded in 1952, Caterpillar’s philanthropic organization, the Caterpillar Foundation, has contributed more than $650 million to help make sustainable progress possible around the world by providing program support in the areas of environmental sustainability, access to education and basic human needs.

Located at Central Carolina’s main campus in Sumter, the Freshman Focus Center has as its ultimate goal to assist freshmen with coursework, assignments, advising, registration, college resources and technology, all while building academic confidence.

“First-time students have an opportunity to engage with a freshman advisor who provides mentoring and leadership,” reads a release from the college. “Freshmen advisors relate to students and their individual circumstances in a one-on-one environment, and student success is greatly enhanced through this type of interaction.”

In addition to the services provided in the Freshman Focus Center, the freshman advisors participate in many college events during the fall semester, such as New Student Orientation, student success events, the Online Orientation Initiative, Commit to Complete and CentralFest.