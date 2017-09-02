Saints defeat Holly Hill

The Clarendon Hall varsity Saints defeated Holly Hill on Friday night in Summerton, with a final score of 48-32, bringing the team’s record to 3-0 on the season.

The Saints took control on their first possession, with Bobby Ashba scoring from three yards out. The play was set up by 31-yard completion from Dylan Way to Ashba.

After Holly Hill fumbled on their first possession and a recovery by the Saints’ Kade Elliott, Clarendon Hall scored on a 26-yard run from Tyrese Mitchum. Zyan Gilmore made the two-point conversion to make the score 14-0.

Holly Hill got on the board on the team’s next possession to make the score 14-8.

The Saints answered with a 27-yard pass for a touchdown from Way to Gilmore. The two-point conversion by Wells Robinson made the score 22-8.

Holly Hil scored on its next possession from 37 yards out. The team failed to Mae the two-point conversion to keep the score at 22-14 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Way reached the end zone from one yard out to run the score to 28-14. After a turnover on downs by Holly Hill, the Saints took over on their 34-yard line and drove the field, and Way scampered in the end zone on a seven-yard run. Mitchum made the two-point conversion to make the score 36-14.

Holly Hill struck back with safety on the Saints’ next possession to make the score 36-16. Holly Hill then scored on their possession to turn the ball over on downs. Holly Hill scored its final touchdown of the night from 10 yards out to make the score 36-32.

The Saints quickly answered back with a 16-yard completion from Way to Kade Elliott for a touchdown to make the score 42-32. Holly Hill was forced to punt, and the Saints took over at their own 16-yard line. The Saints then scored on the very next play with an 84-yard run by Mitchum to make the score 48-32.

Holly Mil’s final attempt was halted by an interception by Way.

Mitchum led the Saints on offense with nine rushes for 157 yards, a pass completion for 26 yards for two touchdowns and one two-point conversion. Way completed eight passes or 167 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Ashba had eight rushes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Elliott had two pass receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown while Gilmore had three receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. Gilmore had three receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Ben Corbett led the Saints on defense, with 16 tackles and a sack. Robinson had nine tackles, while Ashba and Way totaled eight easy.

The Saints will play 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Jefferson Davis Academy.