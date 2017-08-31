Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarendon County

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Severe Weather Statement for part of Clarendon County, calling for a strong thunderstorm to affect the west central portion of the area.

At 4:29 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was located near Brookdale, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted could include Summerton, Elloree, Pinewood and Lake Marion.

If you are on the lake, you are advised to get out of the water and to move indoors or inside of a vehicle.

Lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.