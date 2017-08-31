Gallery: Lady Swampcats defeat Thomas Sumter Academy

Last Updated: August 31, 2017 at 10:54 am

The Laurence Manning Academy varsity girls tennis team hosted Thomas Sumter Academy on Monday at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, although the matches were continued to Tuesday due to rain on Monday.

Competition was fierce, but the Lady Swampcats prevailed with a final match score of 6-3.

Mason Ham split sets with Maddison Townsend, and Ham won the 10-point tie breaker to take the first singles match. Carrie Rickenbaker played Riley De Lavan split sets for the second singles match. De Lavan came away with the win in the tie breaker with a score of 14-12.

Madison Ham and Peyton Arrants battled for the third singles match. They split sets, with Ham winning the tie breaker 10-3. Eliza Davis defeated Payton Houser in two sets, 6-1 and 6-3, to take the win for LMA.

Katherine Burns was defeated by Mary Lenoir Hoge by a score of 6-4 6-3. Carley Tsukalas defeated Brianna Rudd by a score of 6-2 6-1.

Doubles consisted of Mason Ham and Eliza Davis against Maddison Townsend and Payton Houser. Ham and Davis defeated Townsend and Houser 8-5 giving LMA the first doubles match.

Carrie Rickenbaker and Katherine Burns fought well, but fell to Riley De Lavan and Peyton Arrants 4-8. Madison Ham and Carley Tsukalas defeated Mary Lenoir Hoge and Brianna Rudd by a score of 8-1.

This gave LMA its first victory of the 2017 tennis season by a score of 6-3.

“All of these girls, both LMA and TSA deserve credit for hard fought battles on the courts,” said Coach Thomas Ham.

Photos provided by Larry Hewett