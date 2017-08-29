Smunk-Holladay engagement

Mr. and Mrs. William Louis Smunk announce the engagement of their daughter, Louise Alsbrook Smunk, to Kenneth Hunter Holladay ,son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Thomas Holladay. Louise is a graduate of the College of Charleston and the Medical University of South Carolina. She is employed with McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Hunter is a graduate of Wofford College and is self-employed.

The wedding is planned for Sept. 30, 2017, at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church in Kingstree.