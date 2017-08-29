Smunk-Holladay engagement
by Submitted by Reader | August 29, 2017 5:28 pm
Mr. and Mrs. William Louis Smunk announce the engagement of their daughter, Louise Alsbrook Smunk, to Kenneth Hunter Holladay ,son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Thomas Holladay. Louise is a graduate of the College of Charleston and the Medical University of South Carolina. She is employed with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Hunter is a graduate of Wofford College and is self-employed.
The wedding is planned for Sept. 30, 2017, at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church in Kingstree.
