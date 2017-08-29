Lady Saints defeat Calhoun Academy

The Clarendon Hall varsity Lady Saints defeated Calhoun Academy 3-1 on Monday with game scores of 25-23 (W), 25-19 (L), 25-20 (W) and 25-23 (W).

Madison Kidd led the Lady Saints with 20 service points and five aces. Mallory McIntosh added 18 service points with six aces, and Brynne Baxley had 15 points. The Lady Saints are now 2-2 on the season.