Sumter Police looking for missing man

Last Updated: August 28, 2017 at 3:26 pm

The Sumter Police are reaching outside of their jurisdiction, seeking the public’s help in finding a 52-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since early Friday.

Family members and coworkers said it is highly unusual for Tommy Brialey not to report to work or call family members. He was last seen at 2 a.m. Friday leaving Brewers Bar and Grill, 160 E. Wesmark Blvd. in Sumter.

He was wearing jeans and a Continental Tire polo shirt.

He drives a silver 2004 four-door 325i BMW with South Carolina license tag LYB406.

Those with information are asked to call (803) 436-2700.

