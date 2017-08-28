Dollie Gwendolyn Teal Logan

ALCOLU – Dollie Gwendolyn Teal Logan, 82, widow of Bobby Lee Logan, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Robby and Joann Logan.

Born Jan. 22, 1935, in Florence, she was a daughter of the late Eugene Teal and Althea Godwin Teal.She was the retired owner and operator of Logan’s Upholstery and she was a member of Little Star Pentecostal Holiness Church.

She is survived by four sons, Rocky Owens (Renee) of Barnwell, Albert Owens (Miriam) of Lake City, Robby Logan (Joann) of Sumter and Bobby Logan (Angie) of Alcolu; a daughter, Sheila Helms (Randy) of Alcolu; three brothers, Henry Teal of North Carolina, Buck Teal and Paul Teal, both of Scranton; a sister, Patsy Owens of Kingstree; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at Little Star Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Jason Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Logan, David Logan, Cody Logan, Anthony Owens, Chris Owens and Cory Jordan.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall, and other times at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Robby and Joann Logan, 3585 Ramsey Road in Sumter.

Memorials may be made to Little Star Pentecostal Holiness Church, P.O. Box 391, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

